Dua Lipa is proof that beauty is pain — at least sometimes.

At the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, Lipa, 28, struggled to sit in her form-fitting Schiaparelli gown, taking to Instagram to share footage of the battle with her seat. In the Tuesday, January 9, video, Lipa could be seen slowly leaning backwards in her chair, unable to position herself properly due to the restricting construction of her dress. Lipa ultimately gave up, sinking into the chair’s backrest before giving the camera a discouraged smile.

Despite her mishap, Lipa was a vision in the high-fashion design, which featured a strapless silhouette and a protruding mermaid skirt. The dress was also covered in gold hardware made to look like an abstract skeleton. The singer accessorized with metallic jewelry and wore her long red mane loose, parted slightly to the side.

For glam, Lipa matched her mane, rocking rosy cheeks and sparkly eyeshadow.

At the 81st annual ceremony, Lipa was nominated for Best Original Song for Barbie’s “Dance the Night.” She lost to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “What Was I Made For?” which was also featured on the Barbie soundtrack.

In addition to lending her vocals, Lipa starred in the Greta Gerwig-directed film as Mermaid Barbie alongside Margot Robbie’s titular Barbie, Issa Rae’s President Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken. The cast also includes America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell and more.

The film hit theaters in July 2023 and took home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at the 2024 Golden Globes.

“Thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and the Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I’ve ever seen,” Gerwig, 40, said as she accepted the honor on Sunday.