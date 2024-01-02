Dua Lipa is testing life as a blonde for her new movie Argylle.

The 28-year-old singer showed off a major — and temporary — hair transformation via Instagram on Tuesday, January 2. “Hair & Makeup test for @argyllemovie,” Lipa captioned the social media post, tagging the upcoming flick, which also stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena and more big names. (The movie follows an introverted author of spy novels who becomes involved with a sinister underground group of people.)

In the snaps, Lipa appeared on set in a glam chair, wearing a shaggy platinum wig. The bright coiffure was parted to the side and featured frayed strands. Lipa also donned a full-face, including sparkly blue eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a glossy lip.

Lipa’s short-term makeover comes after she unveiled a real-life revamp in October 2023. After years with a jet-black mane, Lipa had her locks colored red.

Related: The Most Eccentric and Extravagant Celebrity Hair Moments of 2023: Taraji P. Hen... Stars including Florence Pugh, Halle Bailey, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and more have shown off their most eclectic and eccentric hairstyles in 2023 — from colorful coiffures to bold braids, the options have been endless. Pugh wowed Us when she unveiled a shaved head at the 2023 Met Gala in May. At the event, she […]

She’s since shown off the crimson ‘do on a number of red carpets, including The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Celebration and the 3rd annual Academy Museum Gala in December 2023 as well as the the Variety Power of Women event and the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Party in November 2023.

Lipa’s red hair makeover also introduced a new era for the pop star as she’s expected to drop her third studio album following the release of her latest single, “Houdini.”

She teased the project at Variety Power of Women, telling a reporter, “I definitely got more music coming. Right now I’m in ‘Houdini’ world. I’m just thrilled that I’m finally signed to release new music. … I’m just really happy and ready to start this next chapter.”

Related: Dua Lipa Is a Hollywood Style Star: See Her Best Red Carpet Looks Dua Lipa knows how to work it. The pop star isn’t afraid to push fashion boundaries, slaying Us every chance she gets. When it comes to her wardrobe, the London native loves drama. She favors sheer catsuits, sparking gowns, daring minidresses and glorious vintage pieces. For her first-ever Met Gala in 2019, Lipa looked like […]

Lipa released her second album, Future Nostalgia, in March 2020, which was followed by the Future Nostalgia World Tour that ran from February 2022 to November 2022.