Lovebirds in London! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh were spotted enjoying a stroll in the U.K. capital.

The pro wrestler, 46, and the engineer, 34, walked hand in hand through London’s Mayfair neighborhood on Wednesday, May 3. Cena donned a pink button-up shirt, black shorts and black sneakers for the outing while Shariatzadeh opted for a white Alexander Wang crop top, jeans, a light brown trench coat and pink flip flops.

The duo have kept a relatively low profile throughout their romance, tying the knot in October 2020 without publicly announcing their engagement. Just days before the secret nuptials — which took place in Tampa, Florida — the former rapper tweeted: “Love involves constant effort. When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection.”

The pair held a second wedding ceremony in Vancouver in July 2022.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“John and Shay didn’t have a proper ceremony the first time out, it was a deliberately private affair because they wanted to do it with the minimum of attention of fuss,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly one month later. “This time was different though, they booked out a beautiful place and made it a very special occasion. … They’re just so in love and grateful to have found each other.”

Cena and Shariatzadeh were first linked in March 2019 when they were seen holding hands after a dinner date in Canada. They made their red carpet debut as a couple that October, attending the premiere of the WWE champion’s film Playing With Fire.

The twosome’s romance came one year after the Trainwreck actor’s July 2018 split from ex-fiancée Nick Bella after six years of dating. After the exes called off their engagement, Bella, 39, moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. The Barmageddon host and Chigvintsev, 40, welcomed son Matteo in July 2020 and tied the knot in August 2022.

Cena, for his part, may be gearing up to expand his family as well.

“He said for so long that he didn’t want kids but now he’s warming to the idea more and more,” a source exclusively told Us of the Massachusetts native in August 2022. “They’ll go with the flow but it’s different with Shay, he feels wiser and more ready for the responsibility. It’s something they’d both love, for sure.”

The F9 star previously admitted to feeling like he was busy enough already without adding kids to the mix.

“It’s hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly,” he explained during a January 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “It’s work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work.”