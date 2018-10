Kourtney Kardashian Is Back to Eating Gluten and Dairy (Star Magazine)

Inside Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s New Relationship (Radar Online)

Kendall Jenner Spends Time With Mom Kris in NYC (OK! Magazine)

John Cena’s New Haircut Has Fans Confused (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!