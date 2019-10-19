Ouch! John Cho thanked fans on Instagram for their well-wishes after he suffered a knee injury while on the set of the Netflix series Cowboy Bebop in New Zealand.

“‘Water can flow or it can crash.’ – Bruce Lee Thanks for all the well wishes everyone. Gonna be back and flowing in no time!” Cho tweeted, 47, on Friday, October 18.

Deadline reports that the accident occurred while the actor was working on the last take of a scene. Cho was flown to Los Angeles after the incident for surgery and “extensive rehabilitation.”

His injury is expected to shut down production of the series for seven to nine months. A new filming schedule will be determined after Cho receives his prognosis. Although filming is in the early stages and Cho’s role could have been recast, Netflix has decided to wait for his recovery.

The 10-episode series is an adaptation of a Japanese animation series that focuses on a group of bounty hunters in space. Cho portrays Spiegel who is described as “impossibly cool bounty hunter with a deadly smile, a wry wit, and style to spare,” according to Deadline.

The cast also includes Mustafa Shakir, who stars as Spiegel’s ex-cop partner, Jet, Daniella Pineda, who portrays wanted bounty hunter Faye Valentine, and Alex Hassell, who plays Spiegel’s nemesis Vicious.

Earlier this month, Netflix teased production of the series with a behind-the-scenes video, which featured Cho. The original series included 26 episodes and first aired in Japan from 1998 to 1999. The show, which aired on Adult Swim in the U.S., developed a cult following and has been credited with introducing anime to a Western audience.

Cho’s past film and TV roles include Star Trek, Total Recall, American Pie, FlashForward, Ugly Betty and Off Centre. His role as Sulu in Star Trek Beyond made headlines in 2016 when it was announced he would be the first openly gay character in the Star Trek universe.

Cho is married to Kerri Higuchi. The couple, who wed in 2006, are the parents of son Kage, 11, and a 6-year-old daughter.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!