John Mayer marked one year since he gave up alcohol on Tuesday, October 24, with a message to his fans.

“One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break,” he tweeted to his 1.2 million followers. “A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment.”

The “Gravity” singer added, “I post this because I want people to know that ‘that’s enough for now’ is on the menu, so to speak.”

The Grammy winner, who split from Katy Perry last year after an on-off relationship, said in an interview with Rolling Stone in June that he’d replaced booze with weed.

“I put it where drinking used to go, and the quality of life has gone up considerably,” he said. “Drinking is a f–king con. How much is enough? Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard. ‘I said two, now it’s three, now we’re at four?”

“I never had a serious issue with it, but I remember looking around going, ‘This feels rigged. I’m taking a break,'” he continued. “There’s never an amount that felt like I was succeeding at life. It always felt wrong.”

Mayer, who turned 40 on October 16, celebrated the milestone birthday with pal Andy Cohen by taking a trip to Brazil.

“This right here is an ELECTRIC COWBOY! They only made one @johnmayer. We are lucky to have him,” the Watch What Happens Live host captioned a photo with his friend on October 17.

Three days later he captioned a solo shot of the birthday boy on a boat, “One final salute to @johnmayer as we put a bow around our Celebration of 40 Years of Excellence. My heart is busting out with a whole lotta feels after an experience of a lifetime. Brazil is Magic and so are you, JM.”

