John Mayer and Katy Perry’s relationship ended nearly a decade ago, but he still has love for the duet they recorded during their romance.

Mayer, 45, confessed his admiration for 2013’s “Who You Love” during a Monday, October 2, interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. During the aftershow, a fan asked which of his albums is his least favorite, and Mayer named his sixth LP, Paradise Valley.

“It’s only the least favorite because other ones were just more important to my life,” Mayer explained, noting that he spent less time recording it than he did his other records. “I like some of the songs on this album.”

One of those songs is “Who You Love,” which host Andy Cohen noted is one of his own favorites.

“Isn’t that great? I’m glad we did that,” Mayer said of the duet with Perry, 38. “I listen to that every once in a while and I go, ‘I like that song.’ I like the way that she sounds on the song. She got that way of singing down and met the challenge of that song. It was so much fun.”

Mayer now also appreciates the track because it feels like a “prototype” of his 2021 album, Sob Rock, which he says is one of his favorite albums.

“It was just at the point where I was saying, ‘Why can’t I make music from a different era?’” Mayer explained to Cohen, 55. “If I love a style of music and I want to make it, like a genre, why can’t I make music that I was pretending was from a different era?”

Perry and Mayer dated off and on from 2012 to 2015. Two years after their split, Mayer admitted that some of the tracks on his 2017 album, The Search for Everything, were inspired by his ex-girlfriend.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he said of the song “Still Feel Like Your Man” in an interview with The New York Times. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So, it’s like, give me this, people.”

Perry, for her part, moved on with Orlando Bloom. The duo got engaged in 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove, now 3, the following year.