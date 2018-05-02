Celebs were out and about this week, from Gwyneth Paltrow making a toast to the launch of Goop in Dallas, to Tracee Ellis Ross enjoying a meal with friends at Cal Mare, and John Legend tweeting about his love of ice cream. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— John Mayer performed at the grand opening bash for the glamorous and daring new Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara.

— Keith Urban performed at his iHeartCountry Album Release Party at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank.

— Legend and Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani spoke about their love for Coolhaus ice cream sammies on Twitter.

— Actress Pom Klementieff received the IMDb STARmeter Award on the set of The IMDb Show in L.A.

— Marie Claire celebrated their fifth annual ‘Fresh Faces’ event n Hollywood with SheaMoisture, Simon G. and Sam Edelman.

— Fat Joe performed at Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1 and celebrated its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival at the Beacon Theatre in NYC followed by an afterparty at TAO downtown.

— Halle Berry attended the opening of AVRA Beverly Hills, the first west coast outpost of the famed AVRA Esiatorio in NYC. Guests toasted with Moët along with Avra’s specialty cocktails, and enjoyed a selection of Avra’s signature Mediterranean dishes including crispy zucchini chips, chilean sea bass souvlaki and tuna tartar.

— Cara Santana left sbe’s Hudson Hotel New York on W. 58th street while in town for Tribeca Film Festival.

— Jamie Chung celebrated the launch of Henri Bendel’s Surf Sport Collection at The Bungalow in Santa Monica.

— Producer Lenny Feinberg hosted a screening of his new documentary film Father’s Kingdom at The Friars Club in NYC.

— Common stopped by Lucky Strike to hang out in the venue’s Luxe Room, the ultra-exclusive VIP lounge in Bellevue, Washington.

— Paltrow and hosts Stephen and Elisa Summers celebrated the launch of goop Dallas with a toast to the 70th Anniversary of The Original Margarita with Cointreau, created by Dallas’s own Margarita Sames.

— Kylie Minogue and Jeffrey Sanker were all smiles as they celebrated Jeffrey Sanker’s 29th Annual White Party in Palm Springs.

— Wendi McLendon-Covey shared how to break the cycle of being a helicopter cleaner and how to let go of adverse dishwashing habits with Cascade in NYC.

— Jennifer Lawrence sipped Woodford Reserve’s $2,500 Mint Juleps with Woodford Reserve’s Assistant Master Distiller, Elizabeth McCall at Churchill Downs in Kentucky.

— Singer Nikki Lund filmed a music video featuring Chad Coleman from The Walking Dead for her new song “Better Days” in Calabasas.

— Ross turned heads while dining with friends at Chef Michael Mina and Chef Adam Sobel’s new hotspot Cal Mare in Beverly Hills.

— Demian Bechir and Ana de Armas attended the premiere of their new film, “Corazon” which promotes organ donation right in the heart of April’s official National Donate Life Month at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC.

— Fashion icon Nicole Miller and entrepreneur Cyndi Ramirez toasted the Nicole Miller Spring collection at the PopUp Florist brunch in NYC.

— Chelsea Handler attended the Communities In Schools Annual Celebration in L.A.

— Bella Hadid congratulated Wag!, the on-demand dog walking service, on donating over 5 million meals to shelter dogs across America via Instagram while on vacation in Miami.

—Daphne Groeneveld and Iris Van Berne hosted a party to celebrate Dutch Kings Day at 1 OAK in NYC.

— Mayte Garcia, ex -wife of Prince and dancer, singer and actress paid a visit to Australia’s Thunder From Down Under while celebrating the birthdays of several of her friends in Vegas.

— Singer/songwriter BØRNS performed hits from his new album “Blue Madonna” live at AT&T Audience Network in L.A.

