John McCain Hospitalized Due to Side Effects From Cancer Treatment

John McCain has been hospitalized as he continues to undergo cancer treatment. He was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, December 13, for side effects related to his cancer therapy.

“As ever, he remains grateful to his physicians for their excellent care, and his friends and supporters for their encouragement and good wishes,” McCain’s staff said in a statement on Wednesday, via The Hill. “Senator McCain looks forward to returning to work as soon as possible.”

McCain, 81, was hospitalized on the same day that his daughter Meghan McCain broke down in tears during The View with guest Joe Biden. The former vice president consoled her after she asked him about his son Beau’s cancer diagnosis.

As previously reported, Beau died at age 46 in 2015 from glioblastoma, the same aggressive brain tumor that Senator McCain was diagnosed with six months ago.

“Look, one of the things that gave Beau courage, my word, was John,” Biden, 75, said. “Your dad, you may remember when you were a little kid. Your dad took care of my Beau.”

He went on to call the Arizona senator one of his best friends. (They ran against each other in the 2008 presidential election.) “We’re like two brothers who were somehow raised by different fathers or something because of our points of view,” he continued. “Even when your dad got mad at me, said I should get the hell off the ticket, and remember what I said about your dad? I said, I know, and I mean this sincerely, I know if I picked up the phone tonight and called John McCain and said, … ‘I need your help, come,’ he’d get on a plane and come. And I would for him.”

