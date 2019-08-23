John Travolta Texts Olivia Newton-John All the Time Amid Her Cancer Battle





John Travolta is in constant contact with Grease costar Olivia Newton-John as she fights stage IV breast cancer for the third time, and he has only good news to share.

“She’s doing great,” the 65-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, The Fanatic, on Thursday, August 22. “And she looks fantastic! I’m so proud of her. … I mean, have you ever seen anyone look like that?”

Travolta also praised the 70-year-old’s resilience: “Amazing. Technically seems impossible. And she’s pulling it off like I’ve never seen anybody [do].”

Four decades after Grease hit theaters, the actor’s friendship with Newton-John is still going strong. “We were together not that long ago, about three months ago, and we text each other all the time,” Travolta told Us. “It’s wonderful. … If I go to see her in her show, we go backstage and hang out, and I watch the show and all that. If I go to see her personally, we usually have dinner and catch up. And recently we’ve been talking about trying to do something together.”

Newton-John, who also costarred with Travolta in the 1983 film Two of a Kind, revealed her third bout with breast cancer in September 2018. And she opened up about her mindset in an exclusive interview with Us this April.

“I feel lucky that I’m experiencing it for a third time, you know?” the singer said. “You have to find the silver lining; there’s good in every bad situation. I’m very positive. I’m human, I have my moments of fear and anxiety like everybody does, but generally, I choose to be positive.”

She continued: “You create your world by what you think. And if you think dark thoughts, you’re going to create a dark world. If you think positive thoughts, you’ll create a positive world around yourself and attract positive people to you. I’m very lucky in all those areas; I have the best husband in the world and the best daughter. I’m lucky.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

