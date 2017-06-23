Johnny Depp Apologizes for Donald Trump Assassination Joke

Johnny Depp is apologizing for joking about assassinating President Donald Trump.

“It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice,” Depp’s apology read, TMZ reports. “I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

As previously reported, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 54, quipped “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” during the Glastonbury Festival on Thursday, June 22.

The actor was introducing his 2004 film The Libertine at a drive-in movie theater when he started talking about Trump, 71. “I think he needs help, and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” Depp also told the crowd.

“It is just a question — I’m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it,” he continued before asking: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Depp’s “bad joke” was in reference to when John Wilkes Booth shot and killed Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

His comments made it all the way to the White House. As previously reported, Secret Service staff assistant Shawn Holtzclaw told CNN that the agency was aware of what Depp had said.

In a statement to CNN, the White House called the comments “sad.”

“President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead,” a statement read. “I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official.”

