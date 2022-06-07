Johnny Depp shared a message for his supporters after his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard concluded with a jury ruling in his favor.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together,” Depp, 58, captioned a Tuesday, June 7, TikTok post.

The video shows a series of clips of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, including him waving to his supporters from a car on the way to court.

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

“You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD,” the Sweeney Todd star continued in the caption.

Although the post is Depp’s first on the social media platform, he has already amassed 4 million followers. His bio simply reads, “Occasional Thespian.” A rep for Heard, 36, reacted to Depp’s TikTok post in a statement to Us Weekly which read: “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

The Edward Scissorhands actor sued Heard, whom he was married to from 2015 to 2017, for $50 million in damages, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed penned by the Aquaman actress damaged his career and reputation. Heard identified herself as a victim of domestic violence in the article but did not mention Depp by name. The Kentucky native denies Heard’s allegations of physical abuse.

On Wednesday, June 1, a jury awarded $10 million in compensatory damages to the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas actor as well as $5 million in punitive damages. Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim against her ex-husband.

Following the verdict, a source revealed to Us that the Drive Angry actress intended to appeal the decision.

“She is 100 percent appealing on freedom of speech and is telling friends she is determined to take it all the way to the Supreme Court if she has to,” the insider said. “She is not able to comprehend that she lost.”

The Rum Diary actress spoke out about her reaction to the verdict on social media. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 1.

Depp also posted a statement via Instagram after the verdict. “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished, that,” he wrote.

