Family feud. Johnny Depp revealed that his daughter Lily-Rose Depp did not attend his 2015 wedding to Amber Heard — and he claims her absence was due to conflict allegedly caused by his ex-wife.

“My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, said of his now-22-year-old daughter while testifying in court on Wednesday, April 20. “She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons.”

The actor is suing Heard, 35, for defamation in Fairfax, Virginia, over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post. She discussed surviving several instances of abuse throughout her life, though she never named her ex-husband. However, the Golden Globe winner claims he lost his jobs with major franchises, including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, due to her claims of abuse.

Johnny has accused Heard of lying about suffering domestic violence during their marriage. The pair met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009 and married in 2015. Johnny recalled their wedding during the testimony, claiming that drugs were being passed around at the Texas native’s request.

“[Heard] was always quite fond of MDMA, which is ecstasy, and mushrooms. She had some medications she was on already,” he alleged in court. He went on to claim that their whole wedding plan was “dinner, dancing and drugs.” The Edward Scissorhands star said he smoked marijuana to celebrate.

Johnny also alleged that the Aquaman star monopolized his time, driving a wedge between him and his children. He shares Lily-Rose and Jack, now 20, with ex Vanessa Paradis, who he dated from 1998 to 2012. “[Amber] had to have me there at all times for her own needs,” he said.

He also alleged that Heard “would tell me what a bad father I was and that I had no idea how to parent.”

Amid Heard’s initial allegations that Depp abused her, Lily-Rose defended her father via Instagram in May 2016. “My dad is the sweetest, most loving person I know, he’s been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same,” she posted alongside a photo with her father taken years earlier.

Paradis, now 49, also supported her ex. “In all the years I have known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive with me and this looks nothing like the man that I lived with for 14 wonderful years,” she wrote in a May 2016 letter defending Johnny’s character.

Heard and Depp’s divorce reached a settlement in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in early 2017.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!