JoJo Fletcher is a busy lady and doesn’t have time to be bothered with the past! Us Weekly caught up with the 27-year-old former Bachelorette at her Shop Fletch launch party on Wednesday, June 27, and she dished on where she stands with ex Ben Higgins.

“I don’t,” Fletcher responded when asked if she still keeps in touch with the 30-year-old former Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After star. “I think Ben’s an amazing guy and anytime we would see him we would say ‘hello.’ So there’s definitely no hard feelings, but I obviously don’t keep up.”

Fletcher was dumped by Higgins during season 20 finale of the dating show, and ultimately became the lead on the following season of The Bachelorette where she got engaged to fiance Jordan Rodgers.

The real estate developer also dished on where she and the 29-year-old former professional football player beau are at in their wedding planning process.

“I’m going to disappoint you. No, not yet,” she told Us of wedding updates. “We’re just in the same boat. We’re really happy and enjoying our engagement and our life has been — and continues to get I feel like — so much busier and crazy and there’s just gonna be that moment where we look at each other and we’re like, ‘OK. Let’s take a pause. Let’s do this, it’s time.’”

Fletcher also assured Us that the two wouldn’t even considering eloping. “No, no! I would never elope,” she told Us. “My mom would kill me! No, I want a great … I mean, every girl dreams about their wedding, so I definitely would have it planned out and it would be amazing. But the day will come. I’m sure you’ll find out and be the first to know!”

As for her Shop Fletch line, Fletcher tells Us: “I just want to create a line that I feel girls would love and they would wear day-to-day, not just like really fancy dresses, not just casual clothes, but things that you could wear Monday through Friday, Monday through Sunday.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

