JoJo Siwa is seeing the bright side of things.

Reacting to earning the distinction of YouTube’s most disliked music video by a female artist in 2024, Siwa says she’s just happy to be able to beat Taylor Swift to a chart record.

Siwa, 21, read out the top four most disliked videos by female artists in a video shared via TikTok on Thursday, July 18.

@itsjojosiwa WHAT A DAY TO CELEBRATE. KARMA BROKE A RECORD. 900% MORE THAN 2ND PLACE. A WIN IS A WIN🏆❤️‍🔥 ♬ Balance Baby – JoJo Siwa

In fourth place was “Yes, And?” by Ariana Grande with 290,000 dislikes, followed by Katy Perry’s new single “Woman’s World” with 330,000 dislikes, per Siwa.

Related: All the Records Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ Has Broken So Far Taylor Swift continues to be in her record-breaking era with the release of The Tortured Poets Department. Swift, 34, released her 11th studio album on April 19, and it immediately began shattering sales and streaming records left and right. TTPD racked up 2.6 million equivalent album sales in the first week of its release, with […]

Swift, 34, came in second place with 350,000 dislikes for her song “Fortnight,” but there was a wide margin between first and second place.

Siwa revealed that her own music video for the song “Karma” was the most disliked video by a female artist in 2024 with an “astonishing, record-breaking” 3.15 million dislikes.

“You know, I am the only person that can say I beat Taylor Swift on a list of something,” Siwa then quipped. “I’ll take it!”

Siwa continued to take her dubious honor in good humor, captioning the video, “WHAT A DAY TO CELEBRATE. KARMA BROKE A RECORD. 900% MORE THAN 2ND PLACE. A WIN IS A WIN🏆❤️‍🔥”

Swift’s “Fortnight” was released in April as the lead single from her record-breaking 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The album’s three-month reign atop the Billboard 200 albums chart dramatically ended on Sunday, July 21, falling from No. 1 to No. 4 on the new Billboard 200 dated July 27.

Related: The 7 Secrets to Taylor Swift’s Success Whether you’re a fully committed Swiftie with a wrist dripping in friendship bracelets or a casual onlooker in awe of her success, it’s impossible not to be fascinated by Taylor Swift. So how did this cute country singer who grew up on a Pennsylvania Christmas tree farm transform into a globally adored powerhouse? The truth […]

Tortured Poets was toppled by Eminem’s new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), released on Friday, July 12. The rapper’s record sold 281,000 equivalent album units to claim the No. 1 spot. Swift’s album, which previously reigned for 12 weeks, falls to No. 4 with 82,000 equivalent album units recorded.

“I also wanted to say to everyone who’s supported The Tortured Poets Department, I am completely blown away by what you’ve done – it stayed at #1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that’s never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!! You’re just the greatest,” Swift celebrated the album’s success via Instagram on Saturday, July 20.