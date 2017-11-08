The sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey didn’t come as a huge surprise to Jon Bernthal. In a new interview, the Walking Dead alum said he wasn’t happy with the House of Cards star’s behavior on the set of their film Baby Driver.

“I remember being on that set and I remember him really rubbing me the wrong way,” Bernthal, 41, said on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts show on Tuesday, November 7. “And it’s funny, anybody who I was working with at the time, and people in my life, remember me saying it. A lot of people reached out to me when [the allegations came out].”

Bernthal went on to explain that he was a fan of Spacey, 58, for many years, and even described him as “one of my favorite actors.” Once they finally had the chance to work together on the 2017 action film, the Wolf of Wall Street actor was disappointed.

“I thought he was a bit of a bully,” he continued. “I didn’t really care for the way he was behaving toward some of the other people on set. … I remember thinking at the time, man, if that was a woman that he was talking to, I would have done something. I would have said something. And I was really happy to get out of there.”

Still, Bernthal insisted, “No where did I see anything like some of the allegations that have come up against him. And I think it would be weak of me to pile on about some s–t that I don’t know about, but the kind of man he was when I [was] working with him made me lose all respect for him.”

Spacey was first accused of sexual misconduct in late October when actor Anthony Rapp claimed in an interview with BuzzFeed that the Oscar winner made inappropriate sexual advances toward him at a party in 1986 when Rapp was just 14 years old. Hours later, Spacey issued an apology and came out as gay.

Since then, more people have come forward with allegations against the American Beauty actor, including eight current and former House of Cards employees and Richard Dreyfuss‘ son Harry. Spacey’s rep previously told Us Weekly that the actor is seeking unspecified “evaluation and treatment.”

