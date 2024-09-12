Jon Bon Jovi is being praised for helping talk a woman down from the ledge of a bridge in Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department shared video footage of an incident on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, September 10, via YouTube. The footage shows Bon Jovi, 62, and others talking to the woman and convincing her to return to safety.

In the clip, Bon Jovi and another person are seen talking to the woman, and at one point, his companion places a comforting hand on her shoulder. Bon Jovi and his companion can then be seen helping the woman safely over the railing. Bon Jovi then hugs the woman.

“A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared via X on Wednesday, September 11.

MNPD chief John Drake said, “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”

Bon Jovi declined to comment. A representative for the singer told Us Weekly that he was shooting a music video on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge when he noticed the distressed woman and instinctively offered his help.

Us Weekly understands that Bon Jovi has extensive training in speaking to individuals in crisis through his foundation, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which supports people experiencing hunger, poverty and homelessness through various initiatives and grant funding.

Bon Jovi launched the JBJ Soul Foundation with his wife, Dorothea Hurley, in 2006.

Related: Jon Bon Jovi and Wife Dorothea’s Relationship Timeline Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum Jon Bon Jovi met the love of his life Dorothea Hurley when she let him cheat off of her in their history class. The high-school sweethearts appeared on The Howard Stern Show in May 2023 and Dorothea said that even back then, Jon “was a […]

“I think we both care about people and when we see injustice or see people suffering, I think any human, you want to try to help people,” Dorothea told People in a joint interview with her husband in 2020.

“If we could put a roof over someone’s head, or put food in their belly, our old adage is quite simple, we don’t need a scientist to find the cure,” Bon Jovi said.

Bon Jovi and Dorothea celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in April and the “Runaway” singer recalled how their sudden elopement to Las Vegas shocked people around them.

“It shocked a lot of people — shocked about everybody: the band, management, agents, lawyers, parents, you name it,” Bon Jovi told People in April. “It’s a shame because it should have been a beautiful moment, but after we did it, people were trying to take it away, until I stood up and went, ‘Wait a minute, why are we living our life for anyone else?’ And 35 years later, we’re still married.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. https://988lifeline.org/