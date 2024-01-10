Jon Hamm Talks Exciting Newlywed Bliss With Wife Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm is loving his new role of husband to wife Anna Osceola.

“It’s exciting, you know, it’s very nice,” Hamm, 52, told Entertainment Tonight of newlywed life in an interview published on Tuesday, January 9. “We had our six-month anniversary on Christmas Eve, so that was sort of nice. It makes it easier to remember.”

Hamm and Osceola, 35, met in 2015 while filming the final season of Mad Men. Though briefly linked in 2017, Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s romance in June 2020. After nearly three years of dating, Hamm took things to the next level by proposing to Osceola and the pair tied the knot in June 2023.

While their semi-anniversary has come and gone, Hamm revealed to ET that the couple both forgot to celebrate the relationship milestone. The actor blamed the slip-up on the hectic holiday season, joking that he also blanked on certain projects he’s recently taken on including season 5 of Fargo, season 3 of The Morning Show and the Mean Girls musical movie, which hits theaters later this month.

“I forgot I did all this actually, it was one of those things. We shot it all last year and it had to come out at some point so now it’s all coming out, but I’m very excited to see it,” he quipped. “I haven’t seen [Mean Girls] yet so, very excited to see it!”

While Hamm and Osceola were initially tight-lipped about their nuptials, Hamm gave a rare glimpse into their romance during a November 2023 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“It only took me half a century, but I figured I might as well get it right,” he said of popping the question to his now-wife. He also shared details of the wedding,. which took place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California — the same place their meet-cute occurred.

“[It was] a full circle moment,” Hamm shared. “It came all the way around.”

The guest list was stacked with A-listers and included big names like John Slattery, Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Brooke Shields and Larry David. Despite the star-studded attendees, Hamm said that he and his bride ultimately opted to keep the ceremony intimate.

“By our decision, it was small,” he explained. “Man, it was great … It was the perfect day.”

Following the sentimental nuptials, a source exclusively told Us that the pair’s reception “was a blast and the dance floor was energetic at all times.” Meanwhile, a second insider noted that Hamm and Osceola are already thinking about having kids, telling Us, “Jon feels like this is the beginning. He’s happy and healthy, and his friends love seeing him like this.”

Prior to his romance with Osceola, Hamm was in an 18-year relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt. In 2015, the pair announced they had called it quits. “With great sadness, we have decided to separate after 18 years of love and shared history,” the former couple said in a statement at the tie. “We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward.”