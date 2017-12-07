Dancing With the Stars champion Jordan Fisher is opening up about how rescuing his dog Sora has impacted his life. In a new “Family is Family” campaign for PETA, the Hamilton actor shared why he thinks it’s important for animals to be given a chance to live a good life through pet adoption.

“I think the importance of adoption rests on the merit of what that is alone. I am adopted, and I am so grateful for my story, and that’s what makes me who I am,” Fisher says in a video for the campaign. “Making the decision to add to my life and enrich my life by getting a dog, it makes it that much greater that I was able to take a dog out of that situation and give [him] an opportunity to do what [he does] best.”

Sora has become more like a child to him and the pup has become a big part of his life — even his work. “Sora and I have a great relationship everything. He’s my son. He’s my best friend. Everything in life can be pretty decent, but when we’re together everything is that much greater,” the actor said. “Sora hears me singing all the time, he listens to me, baited breath, just big old eyes.”

The Disney Channel alum added: “The unconditional quality that a dog can give to a human is something that is completely unmatched. I grew up saying that I love humans, but I love dogs much, much more.”

The 23-year-old triple threat said that rescuing a pet adds a deep meaning to people’s lives, and to him and his family, dogs are just as important as humans. “Family is family. I grew up in a household where all the four-legged animals were as important as the two-legged animals,” Fisher said. “As a species, I think if we could be half as good as dogs, I think the world would be a much better place.”

Watch the clip above to see Fisher and Sora in action. For more information on how to help animals in need, visit PETA.org.

