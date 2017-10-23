But is she taking sides? Jordana Brewster has reacted to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tyrese Gibson’s feud. The actress opened up about her Fast and Furious costars while attending the Good+ Foundation Halloween Bash in L.A. on Sunday, October 22.

“I mean, I’m following it on Instagram, too,” Brewster, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I think ultimately we’re all a family, we all love working together. So hopefully it’s all going to be OK in the end, but I’m watching like everybody else.”

She added: “It’s just interesting.”

Earlier this month, Gibson, 38, seemingly blamed Johnson, 45, for holding up production on the next Fast and Furious film. “#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your bother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and furious franchise about YOU — And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post — Gn folks see you in 2020 April,” he captioned an Instagram post on October 4. “#FastFamily right? Nah….. It’s about #TeamDwayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic.”

Days later, he addressed the apparent beef again. “Everybody’s coming at me like I’m hating on Dwayne about his spinoff but I’m not. The truth is, I just wish he was releasing it at a different time,” he told TMZ on October 10. “He’s the reason we’re pushing the release date back now. I just got a problem with Dwayne, it appears that he’s being selfish, it appears that he’s so focused on furthering his own self-interests.” According to Gibson, Fast and Furious 9 is now coming out in 2020. “That’s f—ked up,” he added.

The former WWE wrestler, meanwhile, spoke about the spinoff with Jason Statham amid the controversy. “My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and built it out. #HobbsShaw2019,” he tweeted on October 6.

On Sunday, when asked if The Rock can take on Gibson in real life, Brewster laughed and replied: “I’m not getting embroiled in that, there is enough drama.”

