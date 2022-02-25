Joseph Yomtoubian: What It’s Like to Secretly Manage Meme Accounts

The man behind the memes! Influencer Joseph Yomtoubian opened up about the process behind overseeing multiple Instagram accounts that post viral content.

Yomtoubian has built up a sizable following since he launched his social media venture in 2014. He has created seven Instagram accounts — @Thetinderblog, @MemesByJoe, @Laughing.Chicks, @TheBasicGayDrunk, @BasicIgMemes, @memesladies and @delightfulnews — since then with a combined 7 million followers.

The Los Angeles resident has obviously found success on the platform, but the project is just a hobby. By day, he works as a management consultant at an accounting firm, where he provides financial and strategy consulting to major companies. However, throughout the day, he finds time to post memes bihourly on his accounts.

Yomtoubian tried his hand at viral Instagram content so that he could share his love for film and the arts without revealing who was behind the accounts. By keeping them anonymous, he also ensures that the posts remain neutral.

“I can post humor that relates to females and males because they do not know who posted it,” he tells Us Weekly. “I can post a voice for the voiceless without it creating room for character defamation.”

Some of Yomtoubian’s followers even misidentify him because of the nature of his work. “When TheTinderBlog was around 300,000 followers, my sister went on a trip to South Carolina to visit some friends,” he recalls. “While she was with them, someone turned to her and said, ‘Check out this meme this girl posted,’ referring to my post. My sister responded, ‘That’s not a girl. That’s my brother.’ I still laugh when I think of that.”

While Yomtoubian has mastered his side hustle, he tries not to take it too seriously.

“When you reach a certain level — when you’re in the millions-of-followers range — there’s going to be people who don’t like anything you do,” he says. “So you have to do what you are called to do and be authentic and hope for the best. The people who don’t like it, well, it wasn’t for them anyway. So there’s no love lost, especially for those who don’t believe in equality.”

