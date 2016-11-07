Out of hiding? Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, spent some quality time together after his sister Jinger Duggar’s wedding on Sunday, November 6. The embattled reality star, who made a rare public outing for Jinger’s nuptials to Jeremy Vuolo earlier in the day, accompanied his wife on a double date with her sister Priscilla Waller and Priscilla’s husband, David Waller.

“Thank you, Josh & Anna, for a wonderful weekend together topped off with a fun #doubledate this evening! You'll are doing great! #sistertime #familytime,” David captioned a selfie of the four of them at dinner Sunday night. In the snap, Anna can be seen with her arm affectionately linked with Josh’s. The two look happy while smiling for the camera.

Thank you, Josh & Anna, for a wonderful weekend together topped off with a fun #doubledate this evening! You'll are doing great! #sistertime #familytime A post shared by DavidnCil Waller (@davidncil) on Nov 6, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

Until Sunday, Josh had been laying low since checking out of a rehab facility this past March. As previously reported by Us, the former 19 Kids and Counting star checked into a treatment center in Illinois after it was revealed that he had molested multiple girls when he was 14, including his sisters Jill and Jessa, and had cheated on Anna.

"Josh and Anna seemed happy," a source told Us Weekly of the couple at Jinger’s wedding. "He had his arm around her. They were talking and smiling."

Anna broke her silence about the cheating scandal during an appearance last December on TLC’s special Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

“It was definitely a hard thing, and I think it was such a betrayal for a spouse to go through what we’re walking through,” she shared at the time. “It was also a betrayal against those who call themselves Christian, because here we were as a Christian couple and everyone was able to see us get married and to vow before God to be loyal to each other. And [then] that loyalty was broken.”

The pair, who are parents of four kids, recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

