Josh Duggar‘s prison release date has been extended by nearly two months, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 35, who is serving out his child pornography sentence at FCI Seagoville in Texas, will be released in October 2032. Duggar was originally meant to leave prison in August 2032, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

The former TLC personality was sentenced to 151 months in May 2022 after he was previously convicted in his child pornography case. Duggar was arrested without bail on the charges in April 2021 before his attorney entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment. He was released on bond one month later.

“According to court documents, Joshua James Duggar, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas said in a press release following the arrest. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

Ahead of his arrest, Josh and his wife, Anna Duggar, announced that they were expecting baby No. 7. The couple also share Mackynzie, 13, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 5, and Maryella, 3. In October 2021, Anna, 34, gave birth to their daughter Madyson.

Two months later, Josh was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Anna, for her part, continued to show her support for her husband during his trial and appeared at the courthouse for his sentencing.

The former reality star initially spent two months in the Washington County Jail in his home state of Arkansas. He was later transferred to FCI Seagoville where he is subject to strict rules which include no unsupervised visits with his seven children.

“The Defendant shall have no unsupervised contact with minors,” court documents obtained by Us in June 2022 stated. “If there is a concern about the potential for inadvertent contact with a minor at a particular place, function, or event, then the Defendant shall get approval from the U.S. Probation Office before attending any such place, function or event.”

During his time at FCI Seagoville, Josh is allowed four hours of visits per month. He can only exchange “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste)” with Anna at the start and end of any visits.

The legal paperwork noted that once Josh is released, he cannot “possess, use, or have access to a computer or any other electronic device that has Internet or photograph storage capabilities without prior advance notice and approval of the U.S. Probation Office.”