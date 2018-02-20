Wise beyond his years! Josh Duhamel shared an adorable quote from his son, Axl, on Monday, February 19.

“Love is so strong. Love cannot be broken,” the message reads. “Love is so strong nobody can break it not even Hulk. – Axl Jack Duhamel.”

Duhamel, 45, posted the note, which was typed out and glued on a piece of red construction paper, amid Fergie’s National Anthem backlash. As previously reported, many were taken aback over her jazz-inspired performance at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

“Neither Fergie nor her team thought anything was wrong with her national anthem rendition,” an insider told Us Weekly in the aftermath. “That’s the way she sings a lot of her songs. She loves adding a little sexiness and being different with her riffs. It was meant to be jazz-inspired. She wanted to stand out.”

After plenty of social media buzz, Fergie released a statement on Monday. “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she told Us in a statement. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Fergie, 42, and Duhamel announced in September 2017 that they were splitting after eight years of marriage. They welcomed Axl, now 4, in August 2013.

