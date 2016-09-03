Josh Murray: Amanda Stanton Is ‘The Best Woman I’ve Ever Met’

Lovers in paradise! Bachelor in Paradise star Josh Murray has only the highest praise for his love, Amanda Stanton, in a new interview.

“Amanda is an amazing woman,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “She is the best woman I’ve ever met in my entire life. … She’s beautiful not only on the outside but it radiates on the inside, and that’s what I love the most about her.”

“She has a calming factor that helps out in tough situations that we had to take on during this entire journey,” he added. “I think that’s what couples should do. They shouldn’t try to compete against one another; they’re on the same team. … It’s so refreshing to know that there are people out there like her.”

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed recently, the 32-year-old former shortstop and Stanton, 26, have already moved in together and are excited for this next chapter in their life.

“He’s so dedicated and so loyal,” the mother of two told Us. “He’s sweet and thoughtful and caring — it’s not just something he turns on for the cameras.”

The pair faced tough criticism during their run on Bachelor in Paradise season 3 from fans and fellow contestants alike, who pointed to Murray’s allegedly abusive treatment of his ex Andi Dorfman as red flags for Stanton.

Murray’s one-time nemesis Nick Viall even questioned whether Murray was simply pursuing Stanton to spite him. (Dorfman chose Murray over Viall on her season of The Bachelorette.)

But on Tuesday, August 30, Viall, 35, was named the new Bachelor, and Murray congratulated his rival with a subdued tweet: “Despite our differences, I am truly happy 4 @viallnicholas28 everyone deserves love and he is no exception — this is your time, go find her!”

