It’s over for Joshua Malina and Melissa Merwin.

Merwin, 61, filed for divorce from the West Wing actor, 58, after nearly 28 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, August 5.

In the documents, Merwin cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the longtime couple’s split; however, she did not provide a date of separation, according to the outlet. Additionally, Merwin – who is best known for her work as a costume designer on productions like Fallen, Ellen and Point of No Return – requested spousal support from Malina.

She did not request child support, as the former couple’s two kids are adults. Together they share daughter Isabel, 26, and son Avi, 22.

Related: 'West Wing' Cast: Where Are They Now? “OK, what’s next?” The West Wing was a major hit when it first debuted — and has found a new generation of avid fans thanks to the streaming age. The NBC political drama, created by Aaron Sorkin, originally aired from September 1999 to May 2006. Its impressive ensemble cast featured Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Stockard […]

The duo met through Merwin’s sister Jennifer Merwin and former brother-in-law Timothy Busfield in 1992. They tied the knot in December 1996.

Though they were together for almost three decades, the estranged spouses mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, save for a few rare posts on Malina’s social media accounts.

“Happy bday to my Maine gal, and the love of my life,” the actor wrote via Instagram in July 2022.

In another post from 2015, Malina shared a sweet snap of Merwin putting together floral arrangements at her store, calling her his “beautiful wife.”

In addition to West Wing, Malina is best known for his roles on Scandal, Sports Night, In Plain Sight and The Big Bang Theory. He has also guest-starred on numerous TV series, including American Horror Story, Shameless, This Is Us, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and more.

Malina is also a celebrated theater actor, making his debut on Broadway in Aaron Sorkin‘s A Few Good Men in 1998.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

In 2023, he made his return to Broadway in Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt.

“I grew up in New Rochelle, in Westchester county — the suburbs of Manhattan. It was a lovely place to live,” he told Bond Official at the time. “One great perk of being so close to the city was seeing many outstanding theaters on and off-Broadway. Sitting in the audience fed my desire to get up on stage myself. I always threw myself into any opportunity to act.”

He added, “Returning to Broadway for the first time since appearing in Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men in 1989 is an absolute thrill, and it does feel like a return to home.”