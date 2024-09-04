Journalist And ‘Midlife Mentor’ Tamsen Fadal Announces New Book ‘How To Menopause’

Award-winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and social media’s “midlife mentor” Tamsen Fadal on Tuesday announced the launch of her new book, “How to Menopause: Take Charge of Your Health, Reclaim Your Life, and Feel Even Better than Before.”



Fadal pivoted to women’s health advocacy after more than 30 years as a news anchor, sharing life and health advice with her millions of social media followers. Fadal centers the stories of women, providing actionable tools from dozens of world-renowned experts on everything from wellness to fashion.

Now available for pre-order, “How to Menopause” was born from Fadal’s own experience. When she shared her menopause story on social media, she realized millions of women are lacking information, and their concerns are frequently dismissed by doctors.

The expert-driven and girlfriend approved menopause manual includes advice from 42 experts including neuroscientists, menopause-certified physicians, sex and relationship therapists, sleep doctors, and a variety of lifestyle mentors.

“This book is not just about the doctor’s office,” Fadal wrote on Instagram. “I’m bringing you solutions and practical advice on how to navigate menopause at work, in the gym, in your relationships, the bedroom, your family life or in the closet when you’re looking at yourself in the mirror thinking “who is THAT?!”



The actionable steps and evidence-based tools in “How to Menopause” will help readers take back control of their bodies, their confidence, and their lives.

The book will help readers advocate for themselves in midlife, in the medical system that isn’t designed to treat them, and to understand the options that can tame symptoms, including hormone therapy, supplements, and lifestyle changes. Science-backed strategies will help readers get the best sleep of their lives, while simple workouts, skincare tips, and recipes will help with belly fat, dry skin, and hair loss. There is even style advice geared toward updating your look to match your changing body.

“How to Menopause” also offers advice on how to talk to your partner about sex, low libido, painful intercourse, or how your relationship may be impacted by your changing hormones.

“My mission is a global one — to ensure women around the world have access to the latest research and solutions, so they can feel like they are genuinely thriving, not just surviving,” Fadal said. “Think of me as your big sister, best friend, and midlife mentor all wrapped into one, guiding you through it all so you know exactly what to expect, and how to feel even better than before.”

Millions of women have questions they’re too nervous to ask, and “How to Menopause” can help them embrace a stronger, sexier self at every stage of midlife — from perimenopause through menopause and into the “bolden” years.

“I’ve been through it and created the book I wish I had to better help me prepare and navigate this part of my life,” Fadal said. She is also executive producing “The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause,” set to premiere on PBS on Oct. 17, ahead of World Menopause Day.

“How to Menopause” is now available for pre-order, and will hit shelves in March 2025.



TMX contributed to this story.