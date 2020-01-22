New details have emerged in the death of Juice Wrld.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Chicago, the “Lucid Dreams” rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, died “as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.” His passing was officially ruled an accident.

The “Lucid Dreams” rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, died after falling ill at Chicago Midway Airport on December 8. According to TMZ, Higgins suffered a seizure as he was walking through the airport after arriving on a flight from California earlier that morning.

“21-year-old male suffered a medical emergency and was transported to [Advocate Christ Medical Center] where he was pronounced [dead],” a Chicago Police Department public information officer told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.”

Videos posted to Twitter after Higgins’ death appeared to show the rapper in high spirits on the private plane and deplaning at Midway.

Higgins turned 21 on December 2, tweeting at the time that he had “ONE OF THE BEST BDAYS.”

The Chicago-born rapper broke onto the rap scene through his SoundCloud uploads, posting what The New York Times called “sharp, catchy songs” that “combined the melodic hip-hop instincts of Lil Yachty, Post Malone and XXXTentacion with the heavy-hearted angst and nasal hooks of emo and pop-punk bands like Fall Out Boy and Panic! at the Disco.” He was signed to Interscope Records at age 19, his track “Lucid Dreams” hit No. 2 on the Billboard singles chart in October 2018, and he won the Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist in May 2019.

Following his death, celebrities mourned Higgins on social media. “RIP juice,” Lil Nas X tweeted on December 8. “So sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists.” Camila Cabello, meanwhile, posted a broken-heart emoji with the hashtag “#juicewrld” to Twitter.

Two security guards with Higgins at the time of his death were arrested on gun charges unrelated to the rapper’s death on December 9, according to USA Today. Harry Dean and Christopher Long were charged with misdemeanor gun counts after police found three guns, a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.