Julia Fox Explains Why She’s Been Celibate for Over 2 Years

Julia Fox is taking back control.

The actress and model opened up about her decision to be celibate on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, May 19, explaining that it’s her personal form of protest over the reversal of abortion law, Roe v. Wade.

“Nothing good comes from having sex — including children,” Fox, 34, initially quipped, adding: “No, I’m just kidding.”

“I think with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way I can take back the control,” Fox went on to explain. “It sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change.”

Fox, who has a son, Valentino, 3, with her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev, added that there’s no end in sight to her celibacy.

“It was six months, then it was a year, and then I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s almost two-and-a-half years and it’s still going,’” she said.

Asked by WWHL host Andy Cohen whether she misses sex, the Uncut Gems actress gave an emphatic “no.”

“In the beginning, yes,” she explained. “But I think it’s just like getting over anything — smoking, drugs, whatever it may be. Eventually, you just forget and then all that energy that you were putting toward sex, you can put it toward other things.”

Cohen, 55, then got even more personal, asking Fox: “Do you masturbate a lot?”

“Not as much as you would think,” Fox responded. “Maybe like once or twice a month. Sometimes I’ll start and then I get tired and lose interest. I’m just so tired all the time.”

Fox first revealed her celibacy on May 11 in a comment under a TikTok video criticizing dating app Bumble’s new ad campaign to lure users. “A vow of celibacy is not the answer,” reads one of Bumble’s new billboards.

Posting a photo of the billboard, a TikTok user wrote over it: “Imagine pretending to be a Dating App FOR WOMEN and launching a million dollar ad campaign BLAMING WOMEN for a very normal reaction to mens violence.”

Fox responded in the comments: “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh.”

The actress famously dated Kanye West for a brief spell in early 2022. In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show last October, Fox said that being with the rapper felt like having a second baby.

“I only could do it for so long because ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time,” she said. “I had my son [Valentino] and then he’d wanna talk on the phone a lot, like, I’d have to change diapers so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff. It was just — it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable.”

“Ultimately I cannot put anybody else first,” Fox added. “My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies.”