Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ Veep costars are rooting for her amid her breast cancer battle. The Seinfeld alum, who was diagnosed last year, finished chemotherapy earlier this month.

“She says she’s getting stronger each day so that’s what we’ve got to go with,” Anna Chlumsky exclusively told Us Weekly at the opening night of her off-Broadway play Cardinal in NYC on Tuesday, January 30.

“It’s horrible but you just have to be supportive,” she added, noting that she checks in regularly.

Chlumsky, 37, and Louis-Dreyfus, 57, play Amy Brookheimer and Selina Meyer, respectively, on the HBO series. The show recently took home the trophy for Best Television Comedy at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Louis-Dreyfus also snagged a win in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor category, but was not in attendance.

“Julia Louis-Dreyfus couldn’t be here this evening,” presenter Connie Britton said on Sunday, January 21. “Julia, we’re thinking of you and we love you and we are happy to accept the Actor on your behalf.”

Louis-Dreyfus later reacted to the news on Twitter. “I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it’s pretty fun to watch in my pj’s,” she joked. “So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?”

