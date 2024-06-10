Julia Louis-Dreyfus pushed back on Jerry Seinfeld’s recent “red flag” comments on the deterioration of comedy.

“If you look back on comedy and drama both, let’s say 30 years ago, through the lens of today, you might find bits and pieces that don’t age well,” Louis-Dreyfus, 63, told The New York Times in an interview published on Saturday, June 8. “And I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn’t mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result.”

Louis-Dreyfus was referring to Seinfeld’s April interview with The New Yorker’s “Radio Hour” podcast, in which he called out political correctness in the comedy world. “This is the result of the extreme left, and PC crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people,” Seinfeld, 70, said.

Louis-Dreyfus noted that “people starting to complain about political correctness” is a “red flag,” adding that “it sometimes means something else.”

Related: ‘Seinfeld’ Cast: Where Are They Now? It’s hard to believe, but 30 years ago, a show about nothing quickly became a show that everyone talked about. When Seinfeld debuted on July 5, 1989, no one imagined that the NBC sitcom, created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld about friends living in Manhattan, would go on for nine seasons. It spanned 180 […]

“I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing,” she explained. “I don’t know how else to say it.”

The Seinfeld star continued: “My feeling about all of it is that political correctness, insofar as it equates to tolerance, is obviously fantastic. And of course I reserve the right to boo anyone who says anything that offends me, while also respecting their right to free speech, right? But the bigger problem — and I think the true threat to art and the creation of after — is the consolidation of money and power.”

“All this siloing of studios and outlets and streamers and distributors — I don’t think it’s good for the creative voice,” she added. “So that’s what I want to say in terms of the threat to art.”

Louis-Dreyfus went on to explain that her and Seinfeld’s smash hit NBC show wouldn’t air today. “When Seinfeld was made, it was really unlike anything that was on at the time,” she told the outlet. “It was just a bunch of losers hanging out. So I would say one main reason it wouldn’t be made now is because it’s hard to get anything different recognized.”

Related: Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Family Album With Husband Brad Hall and Sons Henry and Char... Passing down the silver spoon! Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ massive Hollywood success is trickling down to her children. The Veep alum, who won six consecutive Emmys for her role as Selina Meyer on the HBO comedy, married husband Brad Hall in 1987. the couple went on to welcome sons Henry and Charlie in July 1992 and May […]

In his April appearance on “Radio Hour,” Seinfeld further criticized today’s comedy.

“It used to be, you would get home at the end of the day, and most people would say, ‘Oh, Cheers is on. MASH is on,” Seinfeld said. “Mary Tyler Moore is on. All in the Family is on.’ You just expected, ‘There’ll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight.’ Well, guess what? Where is it?”

Seinfeld, which aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, starred the comedian as a fictionalized version of himself. The show also features his best friend George Costanza (Jason Alexander), his former girlfriend Elaine Benes (Louis-Dreyfus), and his quirky neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). The show won a total of 10 Primetime Emmy Awards and was nominated for 68.