



Ever since their 2002 wedding, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been plagued by rumors of infidelity, fighting and divorce. Most recently, reports have claimed the actress, 52, and the cinematographer, 50, are living separate lives, but sources close to the duo reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that’s far from the truth.

Like most couples, “they’ve had their share of ups and downs,” says one insider, noting that their differences and strong personalities can sometimes cause tension between the pair. “Julia’s an extremely fiery character,” says another source, and “Danny is a laid-back guy.” Still, Roberts and Moder do “love each other enormously and respect each other’s boundaries.”

Family time has also been crucial for their relationship. The parents of twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 14, and Henry, 12, “love being a family, taking trips together and watching the kids succeed in their various activities,” says the insider, while the source adds: “They’re a committed unit for the kids.”

It’s certainly been a long road for Roberts and Moder, but it was all worth it. “They’re proud to have stayed married so long and to still be best friends,” says the source. And their love for each other has only gotten stronger. “Julia and Danny support each other and want the best,” the insider continues, adding, “They have a deep love that keeps growing.”

With reporting by Andy Tillett