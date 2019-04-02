Julia Roberts Calls Tom Hanks ‘Super Hot’: ‘Now Everybody Knows’

Julia Roberts has high praise for her former Larry Crowne costar! The actress called Tom Hanks “super hot” during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for his wife, Rita Wilson, on Friday, March 29 — but bestowed the same compliment upon her own husband, Danny Moder.

Introducing Wilson, the 51-year-old said, “I have been lucky enough to know her long enough to learn things that we have in common: devotion to our mothers, endless joy of our families, super hot husbands.”

Turning to Hanks, Roberts joked, “Yeah, ‘super hot,’ Tom. Yeah, I said it. Now everybody knows.”

The Ben Is Back star, however, saved the bulk of her praise for the guest of honor, joking that her speech about Wilson, 62, was “only, like, five or six pages long.”

“Rita is truly a one-woman superpower,” Roberts raved. “From The Brady Bunch and Three’s Company, to fabulous movies galore, to eclipsing all of that with her incredible talent as a singer-songwriter, thrilling us with even more depth and truth and talent. It’s incredible. Rita is truly one in a million.”

Roberts, who costarred with Wilson in the 1999 film Runaway Bride, added: “She is her true self and I could tell lots of stories and make many jokes, but all that cleverness falls away at the chance to just express how utterly I love and admire you. You, Rita, are the OG of Hollywood royalty. Yes. T-shirts should be made of that, I think. You are the unique star who is actually from Hollywood, and I could not be more thrilled and proud to see my friend Rita Wilson receive the 2,659th star on Hollywood Boulevard. This lucky, lucky boulevard.”

Roberts and Moder have been married since 2002. Hanks, who also starred with Roberts in the 2007 film Charlie Wilson’s War, has been married to Wilson since 1988.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

