Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks’ relationship is the envy of Hollywood, especially because they’ve been married for nearly 31 years. And while Wilson, 62, received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, March 29, she exclusively told Us Weekly how their relationship has evolved over the past few decades.

“It’s like anything,” Wilson explained to Us. “We got married, we committed to each other, we love each other and we work hard at our relationship. … Not only do we love each other, we really like each other, and we like being together, and we support each other and we keep the communication channels open. That’s always important.”

In her acceptance speech, the It’s Complicated actress praised Hanks, 62, as she reminisced about growing up in Hollywood. “This town has allowed me to pursue my dreams, in my own backyard,” she told the crowd. “It has led me to the love of my life, Tom Hanks, and it has brought me the blessings of our children, Chet, Truman, Colin and his wife, Samantha, my daughter, Elizabeth, and our granddaughters, Michaiah, Charlotte and Olivia.”

Wilson also pointed out how close her Walk of Fame star is to that of the Toy Story 4 actor. “I love that we are joined by the length of our family’s hands, from your star to mine, that connect us always.”

During his speech, Hanks raved about his wife’s acting career. “The roles in stage and film and television just kept finding her, and she inhabited characters and charmed audiences and stole scenes from those of the stars in the movies, and has a highlight reel that any of us would envy,” he said.

And the two-time Oscar winner commended Wilson’s producing and singing talents. “The lesson here is that Rita Wilson knows what she is doing. Her instincts are wicked sharp,” he added. “And it’s more than just stealing movies and rising up in the arcs of television shows and performing shows on Broadway, which she has done twice … Rita Wilson has pitch-perfect taste that [equals] her formidable talents.”

