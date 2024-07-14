Julia Roberts looked like a grand slam on Sunday, July 14, when she attended the men’s singles final at Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London alongside her husband, Danny Moder.

The Oscar winner, 56, and her man of 22 years were spotted sitting in the Royal Box where they watched Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz get heated on the court.

Roberts rocked a white polo minidress that was adorned with orange embroidery. The Ticket to Paradise star added a neon tangerine-colored purse and black sunglasses to her bright look.

Her cinematographer husband, 55, donned a navy blue suit and a striped tie for the outing.

“An incredible day at Wimbledon! 💛🎾💛🎾,” Roberts wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of herself smiling next to Moder at the event.

The tournament was the first time Roberts and Moder have been seen in public together in two years. The lovebirds were last seen in December 2022 when they stepped out for a Kennedy Center Honors event paying tribute to Roberts’ longtime friend George Clooney.

Moder and the Gaslit star met in spring 2000 while she was filming the drama, The Mexican. Moder was working as a cameraman on the flick and was married to makeup artist Vera Steimberg, at the time. Roberts and the cameraman tied the knot in 2002.

The couple, who celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on July 4, share three kids – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and son Henry, 15.

She gushed over her man last year in an interview with Today, saying that Moder is her family’s “anchor and our person.”

“And in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship, you know, truly. For me, understanding how deeply felt life could be,” Roberts said.

During a 2018 chat with Gwyenth Paltrow on her “Goop” podcast, the Notting Hill alum dished that getting hitched to Moder was the “best decision” she’s ever made.

“It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex,” Roberts noted about their union. “You’re young and you fall in love and go, ‘Yeah, we’re going to get married and we’re going to build a house and will have kids,’ and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don’t know if you’re going to like the same couch and you don’t know if he is going to want to get patterned towels.”

She went on, “Then, of course, the bigger ones are, will you parent in a way that has balance to it, that holds hands in philosophy. You just don’t know these things until you are right there doing it and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of some explicable harmony to the way we do things.”