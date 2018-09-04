Summer lovin’! Julia Roberts soaked in the final few moments of summer weather with her husband, Danny Moder.

The Wonder star, 50, posted a rare Instagram photo of herself with the cinematographer, 49, as the pair shared an intimate moment beachside. “Oh Summer, thank you! You made us happy and brave,” Roberts captioned the sweet snapshot on Monday, September 3. “We embraced every moment of sun drenched JOY #familytime.”

Roberts and Moder, who celebrated 16 years of marriage in July, have grown more in love through the years. “When you see them together, there is no doubt about it. They still have crazy passion and love for each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “[They are] always making time for each other.”

Despite challenges they’ve had to overcome, the couple always “come out on the other side very much together,” added the insider. “They have a really solid, loving marriage.”

The Mother’s Day actress and the director of photography are very “hands-on” parents to their three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 13, and son Henry, 10. The family of five enjoy a “simple, laid-back life in Malibu, attending school functions and community events,” noted the pal. “Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids. It fills her heart and makes her love him even more.”

Roberts opened up about the pair’s loving relationship back in October 2015, telling Allure that her hubby is the “safest place in the world for [her].” One month later, the Pretty Woman star told Extra that kissing is the secret to a successful marriage.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!