Julio Oscar Mechoso Dead: ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ Actor Dies at 62

Actor Julio Oscar Mechoso died of a heart attack on Saturday, November 25, according to the Miami Herald. He was 62 years old.

The Miami native was known for his roles in the films Little Miss Sunshine, The Legend of Zorro and Jurassic Park III. Mechoso also appeared on multiple TV shows including Grey’s Anatomy, The Big Bang Theory, Coach and Seinfeld. Most recently, he guest-starred in an episode of CBS’ Madam Secretary that aired on March 5.

Mechoso’s frequent costar Andy Garcia wrote a letter after his longtime friend passed that was posted by the publication on Sunday, November 26.

“How can one express the extreme loss of someone so close to you, the extreme emptiness that one feels now and forever,” wrote Garcia, 61. “A sudden loss is always unjust, but in the case of Julio Oscar Mechoso, my friend, my soul mate it is greater than that, as I have lost the truest of friends. Julio is a unique and extraordinary artist. I say is, because his artistry will carry on and will be present in all that will witness it. That will never die.”

Garcia continued, “I always wanted Julio with me in any work that I was doing. Because Julio always elevated the film. Working with him was for me an effortless privilege. We got off on each other, we laughed and we cried together. He was an actor’s actor. We all knew what he was capable of delivering and it was always quite extraordinary.”

