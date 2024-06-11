Justin Baldoni says he’s “on the mend” after spending a week in the hospital with an infection.

The It Ends With Us actor, 40, revealed his health status in an Instagram post on Monday, June 10, sharing photos of himself lying in a hospital bed and hugging his wife, Emily Baldoni, and their two children.

“Nothing like an infection and a week at the hospital to put everything into perspective,” he wrote in a caption. “God is so good. On the mend and feeling grateful.”

He thanked his “incredible team of doctors and nurses” as well as the “friends and family who knew I was here — thank you for your prayers, visits, and for cheering me up. And to my wife, my soulmate — who is so stubborn she wouldn’t leave my side and slept on a bench… I love the s–t out of you. Forever.”

Related: Justin and Emily Baldoni's Relationship Timeline Couple goals! Justin Baldoni knew instantly that wife Emily Baldoni (née Foxler) was The One. “One of the things I learned from my mom was trusting my intuition, something I wish more men would tap into,” the Jane the Virgin alum told Makers in an October 2017 interview. “I had made the same mistake so many times, searching for […]

The pair tied the knot in July 2013 and share daughter Maiya, 9, and son Maxwell, 6. Baldoni has frequently credited Emily, who hails from Sweden, for making him a better man. “She had like a depth and a grace and this quiet strength that I think I always dreamed of and I just knew [she was The One],” he told Makers in 2017.

After marrying Emily, Baldoni starred on the CW series Jane the Virgin, directed the films Five Feet Apart and Clouds, and launched the podcast “Man Enough.” He will soon be seen opposite Blake Lively in the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends With Us, set to premiere on August 9.

The book-turned-film follows Lily (Lively), a recent college graduate who falls for a doctor named Ryle (Baldoni), as she is navigating the death of her father. Her romance with Ryle ultimately takes a dangerous turn when Lily’s first love, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), comes back into her life.

Baldoni, who is also an executive producer on the project, recently called Lively’s performance “strong, funny and intelligent — all the things you want from a female heroine.”

Related: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Adaptation: Everything to Kn... Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestselling novel It Ends With Us is officially being adapted for the big screen – with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni taking center stage. Released in 2016, It Ends With Us became a social media cultural phenomenon and was the top-selling print book of 2022. The novel remained on The New York […]

As for his Ryle role, “I had to dig up a lot of stuff, and I found parts of me that I didn’t know existed,” he told People in April, adding that the film “really comes from the heart and from the depth” of his soul. “In some way, playing Ryle was actually very healing to me as Justin. There was parts of me as Justin that I thought that I had maybe worked on and healed that I realized I hadn’t.”

He added, “Getting to know this character and his depth and his love and his joy and his darkness, I was actually able to work on those parts of myself.”

​​