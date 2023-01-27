Couple goals! Justin Baldoni knew instantly that wife Emily Baldoni (née Foxler) was The One.

“One of the things I learned from my mom was trusting my intuition, something I wish more men would tap into,” the Jane the Virgin alum told Makers in an October 2017 interview. “I had made the same mistake so many times, searching for something in a package that I thought I would want. When I met Emily, it was unlike all my other experiences.”

He added: “She had like a depth and a grace and this quiet strength that I think I always dreamed of and I just knew [she was The One].”

After several years of dating, Justin proposed to the Swedish actress in April 2013 at the Blu Jam Cafe, which is the same restaurant where they had their first date. The special moment, which subsequently went viral on YouTube, featured an epic 27-minute video of proposal ideas. In the clip, the Man Enough author lip-synced to various love songs, participated in a flash mob and made his own action movie trailer while “on his way” to the restaurant.

“I just kept telling myself, ‘This is not a proposal! This is not a proposal! It’s something else,’” Emily recalled to Entertainment Tonight in October 2014. “He’s the master of surprises. The master.”

The Sweden native naturally said “yes” and the pair tied the knot three months later.

The twosome continued to grow in love while also expanding their brood. Daughter Maiya and son Maxwell were born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

“Adulting is hard. Can we just be kids again? Emily and I will spend the next hour catching up on some work, and then it’s mommy and daddy time,” Justin exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 of the couple’s nighttime routine, teasing a peek into a typical day in his life. “The rest is none of your business.”

As the duo balances parenting their little ones and their relationship, the It Ends With Us star has frequently credited his spouse for making him a better man.

“My dearest wife. My help mate. My home. She is unstoppable in all things,” Justin gushed via Instagram in February 2022. “Her kindness, love, and compassion for humanity inspires me daily to be better. The work I do publicly with men would not happen without her pushing me to be a better man privately. Look to the mothers and women in your life today. Celebrate their strength and resilience.”

He added at the time: “You are my valentine every day — but especially on days when you say badass things like [you did on my ‘Man Enough’ podcast] and fight for all the women and girls who deserve to be seen and celebrated.”

Scroll below to see Justin and Emily’s complete relationship timeline: