Going out with a bang! After years of performing flash mobs on set, the Big Bang Theory cast performed their final routine ahead of the show’s finale.

“Ok here it is! I give you (from many different angles!) our FINAL @bigbangtheory_cbs epic flash mob! Our cast and crew surprised the writers, producers, and audience last night dancing to @backstreetboys Larger than Life (a song that thanks the fans),” Kaley Cuoco, who stars on the hit comedy as Penny Hofstadter, captioned an Instagram video of the impressive performance on Wednesday, February 13. “Thank you @bricuoco @mandykorpinen @elizabethpetrin for choreographing this epic dance and for my crew who rehearsed for months and listened to me yap on about this endlessly! It was worth it! Enjoy!!! #thefinalseason.”

Cuoco, 33, was all smiles as she moved to the beat alongside costars Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg. Johnny Galecki cheered from the sidelines due to an ankle injury. Chuck Lorre, who cocreated the series, also supported the festivities as he watched via FaceTime.

The cast has a longstanding tradition of performing flash mobs in front of live studio audiences and their final rendition did not disappoint. Although positive vibes were flowing on set during the performance, Cuoco previously told Us Weekly that she’s “already losing it” just thinking about the sitcom wrapping after 12 seasons.

“These last few episodes have been really heartbreaking,” she admitted to Us at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday, February 7. “This has been a huge team effort. You only see the cast. You don’t see everything that goes on. You don’t hear about the writers that are busting their asses and the crew and everything. And it’s just … there’s a reason why we’ve gotten to this point.”

She added: “I would have done 20 more seasons. It’s a magical place, but life has to go on. It feels good to go out on top.”

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and the finale will air in May.

