Getting into character? Hours after news broke that Blake Lively would headline the anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us novel, the actress has teased a glimpse of her beauty transformation.

The pregnant Gossip Girl alum, 35, snapped a Thursday, January 26, Instagram Story selfie of herself, in which her naturally blonde locks appeared to be dyed auburn. Lively — who wore a black V-neck top and red lipstick in the pic — has seemingly swapped her natural ‘do to reflect the bookish character. (In It Ends With Us, protagonist Lily Bloom is described as a redhead.)

While the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star — who is currently expecting baby No. 4 with husband Ryan Reynolds — has not further discussed her movie prep, she captioned her snapshot with an audio recording of the Smashing Pumpkins song “Lily,” in another nod to her character name.

Hoover, who penned the bestselling novel ahead of its 2016 publication, confirmed hours earlier on Thursday that Lily and love interest Ryle Kincaid had been cast for the forthcoming adaptation.

“Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively,” the November 9 author, 43, said in her Instagram video. “Blake Lively, y’all. She’s my dream Lily. And then when I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends With Us, I immediately wanted him to be Ryle. I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character, and the good news is he’s gonna be Ryle.”

She continued at the time: “I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen.”

It Ends With Us, which is inspired by Hoover’s own familial experience of domestic abuse, follows college graduate Lily Bloom amid her complicated relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid after her first love, Atlas Corrigan, reappeared in her life.

Baldoni, for his part, has been attached as the project’s director since early 2022, as the 39-year-old Jane the Virgin alum and Hoover frequently shared teasers of the project’s script via social media.

“Me keeping track of all the It Ends With Us casting, scene and song requests,” Baldoni captioned a TikTok video that March, sharing footage of himself typing on a computer as text with various ideas regarding specific book moments, music choices and character ideas flashed on the screen. “Don’t worry I see EVERYTHING you all tag me in.”

Hoover — who released sequel It Starts With Us last October — replied at the time: “If I have a cameo, can I please play someone eating food at [Atlas’ restaurant] Bibs? I’m such a natural at eating food.”

While no further casting or production dates have been announced, both Lively and Baldoni are set to executive produce the flick.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.