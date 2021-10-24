A very busy dad. Justin Baldoni stopped steaming up our screens as Rafael on Jane the Virgin in 2019, but he hasn’t slowed down one bit.

The actor, 37, has only expanded his horizons. His podcast, “Man Enough,” which he launched in June, tackles toxic masculinity with celeb guests such as Matthew McConaughey, Shawn Mendes and Glennon Doyle. He’s been directing emotional dramas such as Five Feet Apart, starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson, and Clouds, starring Sabrina Carpenter.

When he isn’t creating thoughtful content that might make fans reach for the Kleenex, Baldoni is raising his two children with wife Emily Baldoni, who he married in 2013. They share daughter Maiya, 6, and son Maxwell, 5.

With both his kids in school, the working dad decided to team up with HP Instant Ink, which gives money to PTA programs across the country. HP will match up to $3 million in PTA donations as part of the program #HPPaysYourPTA, and Baldoni got to have fun creating a lip-sync video to “Back to School, Alright” — a parody of the Backstreet Boys classic, “Everybody.” He encourages other parents to lip-sync the song and create their own Instagram Reels.

The author, who released his book Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity earlier this year, took Us Weekly through a typical day in his life, which starts with waffles and ends with a little bit of “mommy and daddy time.”

Scroll down to see a day in Baldoni’s life: