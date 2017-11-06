Blake Lively Is Totally Unrecognizable With Short Hair On the Set of ‘The Rhythm Section’

Blake Lively has Us all doing double takes! The All I See Is You star stepped out on the set of her latest film, Rhythm Section, in Dublin on Monday, November 6 looking totally unrecognizable with short hair!

Gone are Lively’s trademark flaxen waves that are always perfectly tousled (much to our envy). Instead, the actress appeared with a cropped bowl cut, with brassy grown-out blond lengths and heavy roots – and bangs! In the shots Lively also appears in over-sized sweats, a teal skull cap and a quilted bomber, which are all quite the stylistic departure for the actress.

Now, before we get carried away it seems that Lively hasn’t actually cut her hair. From the looks of it it would be appear her auburn chop with blonde streaks is a wig. Lively may be without her signature glamorous golden strands, but not without reason! In The Rhythm Section, her character, Stephanie Patrick, is said to be a woman who is out for revenge after losing her family in a plane crash. According to Deadline, Lively’s character becomes an assassin — meaning this look could even be a disguise!

This isn’t the first time that the former Gossip Girl star has shocked us all recently in the hair department! During the epic street-style extravaganza that was her press tour for All I See Is You, Lively debuted a faux lob courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Rodrigo Ortega. Complete with classic old Hollywood waves, her pinned-up locks could have fooled anyone.

Clearly, drastic hair changes are becoming a Lively calling card!

