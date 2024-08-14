Justin Baldoni’s rise to fame wouldn’t be complete without a supportive family by his side.
The actor gained popularity after playing Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin from 2014 to 2019. Baldoni has since nabbed various directing roles, allowing him to expand his horizons behind the camera as well. Throughout his ups and downs in Hollywood, Justin has had wife Emily Baldoni by his side.
“I’m so grateful that I get to choose to wake up every day and love this woman,” Justin captioned a July 2024 Instagram post. “But after 11 years of marriage, what has made things so sweet, and what has allowed our relationship to get better and better over time is the fact that I don’t just love her … I also like her. Like, a lot.”
The pair share two kids, Maiya and Maxwell, but the actor’s support system goes way beyond his immediate family.
Keep scrolling to meet Justin’s wife, kids and more:
Sharon and Sam Baldoni
Justin’s parents welcomed their firstborn son in January 1984. The couple raised their family in Los Angeles as part of the Baháʼí Faith, which encourages universal peace and harmony, and Justin has been open about continuing to follow that religion.
“If I could have selected two people to be my parents, I would go back in time and choose them,” Justin gushed during a 2021 interview. “I don’t think a lot of people can say that. My parents are amazing.”
Sara Baldoni
Fans have gotten to know Justin’s younger sister, Sara, through his Instagram posts.
“Sara, I’m not just proud of you, I’m proud of who you are and everything you stand for,” he captioned a social media post in 2016. “Maiya is so lucky to have such a powerful force of positivity as an auntie. I love you so much and I’m so excited to see what you’re going to do next.”
The It Ends With Us star also called his sister “one of the most kind, thoughtful, authentic, loving, generous, happy, and overall incredible women I know.”
Emily Baldoni
Justin and Emily took their relationship public in April 2013, when his 25-minute proposal video went viral. The couple got married that summer.
“We chose someone who is on a lifelong search for growth, who never stops being curious, who stays accountable, and who never, ever gives up,” Justin captioned his July 2024 anniversary post. “We both have these same qualities, and while so many things about us are opposite, no matter how far the world tries to pull us apart, each of those things brings us back together like glue.”
Maiya Baldoni
Justin and Emily welcomed their first child, a daughter, in June 2015.
Maxwell Baldoni
In October 2017, the couple expanded their family with son Maxwell.
“At the end of the day my goal is to raise good humans,” Justin said about parenting in 2021. “The only way I think we can do that is if we actively teach them the things the world is going to tell them they can’t be. And then they get to decide what qualities they want to have.”