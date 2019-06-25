Justin Bieber is taking his new partnership with Schmidt’s Natural seriously!

The pop superstar, 25, was spotted heading into a studio on Monday, June 24, to film and record advertisements for his new all-natural line of deodorant.

Bieber revealed last month that he is the new face of Schmidt’s Naturals deodorant.

“Ready for Here + Now… new collab coming this Fall with @schmidtsnaturals,” he captioned a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram in May.

The name is said to be a nod to Bieber’s new attitude and openness about mental health, and a reminder to be appreciative of every moment of life, according to a representative from the brand.

The “Sorry” singer also helped formulate the scent and design the packaging for the line.

A recent poll revealed the startling fact that a sizable portion of Millennials and Gen Zers aren’t wearing deodorant or antiperspirant at all!

Nearly 40 percent of 18-24-year-olds say they haven’t applied either of the products in the last month, according to YouGov.com.

Bieber promises the deodorant is vegan, cruelty-free and with all plant-based ingredients, in keeping with the Schmidt’s Naturals mission.

Schmidt’s Naturals CEO and entrepreneur Michael Cammarata greeted Bieber at the studio as the two continued their work on the collaboration.

“Schmidt’s started as a name, and it’s become more of a movement,” Cammarata said. “We’ve proved natural does work. We don’t limit availability. We’re able to make natural products accessible.”

Ultimately, Cammarata notes, his aim is “investing in ways we can take care of our planet.”

