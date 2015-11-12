We didn't see this one coming! Justin Bieber showed off his new celebrity BFF on Wednesday, Nov. 11 — sharing a selfie via Instagram of himself and Jennifer Aniston looking super cozy!

PHOTOS: Celebrity BFFs

The captionless black-and-white photograph shows Aniston, 46, smirking on the left while Bieber, 21, makes a surprised face on the right-hand side of the picture.

But while the Bieber-Anistion combination is one we weren't expecting to see crop up on our social media feeds, the pair do have one important person in common: Selena Gomez.

PHOTOS: Justin and Selena, the way they were

Bieber and Gomez are of course exes, while Aniston and Gomez have become besties in recent months, after being introduced by their mutual management team.

PHOTOS: Bieber's biggest scandals

"We’ve made pizzas at her house," Selena said during a radio interview with KTU recently. "She’s very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice," she added.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!