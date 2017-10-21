Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Saturday, October 21, to show off his new ink — and Beliebers are going absolutely crazy.

The “Love Yourself” singer, 23, posted a bathroom selfie that highlighted a dark, haunting tattoo featuring gargoyles, skeletons and archways above a previous tattoo of a bald eagle that he got in March.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

He later posted a video of himself walking around, focusing mostly on his heavily tatted torso while listening to the gospel song “Ahh” by Tasha Cobbs before showing a shot of a pool.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Bieber’s Instagram followers quickly commented on the posts, expressing their opinions on his collection of body art. One follower asked, “Justin your body is covered with tattoos right now and it’s not as good as it used to be you’re so obsessed with tattoos why ruin your body with them they’re not worth it” while another wrote, “Justin u loooked sooooooooooooooooo gooooooood in 2015 why did u do all of this?”

He had some support from other fans who don’t mind the ink, with one follower defending his choice, writing, “Justin is not stupid for making tattoos, the body is his and he can do as many as he wants. Nobody but Justin is bound to like it or find it handsome, just RESPECT his decision!”

The 23-year-old singer has been a tattoo enthusiast for quite some time — despite being lectured by David Letterman on The Late Show about his array of body art in 2012. As previously reported, the “Company” singer got a tiny face tattoo of a cross in May 2016 in New York City. Later that year, he showed off a massive “Son of God” tattoo on his abs during a concert in Italy — which seems to have been covered up with his new torso ink. He has reportedly accumulated more than 60 tattoos.

