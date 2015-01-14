Way to romance the Stone, bro. Justin Bieber made a very famous new friend in Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards recently, but as insiders reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly, their rock star encounter got off to a rather inauspicious start.

Over New Year's, Bieber, 20, hit up a tiny beach bar on the luxe Parrot Cay island in Turks and Caicos, where "there was an old guy throwing back drinks who said, 'Who the f–k are you?'" one source recalls. In response, the "All Around the World" pop star shot back, "I don't know, who the f–k are you?"

Apparently satisfied with that answer, the older gent smiled and said, "'You're a man. I respect that,' then walked away," the source tells Us. It wasn't until a few minutes later, when "another old guy and came over and told Justin, 'Keith Richards wants to have a drink with you,'" that the 71-year-old rock legend's identity was revealed.

Bieber, rightly awestruck, exclaimed, "Oh, s–t! That was Keith Richards?" and then joined the Brit at a table.

"Justin tried to bro down with him," a witness says, adding that a seemingly unimpressed Richards told the star, "Let's get one thing straight. You're a wannabe."

The first source counters, however, that the two actually had a long talk, after which they "swapped numbers" so they could keep in touch. "Justin called it the best night ever," the insider tells Us.

