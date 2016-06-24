The vixen in Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?” video is officially a Mrs.! Xenia Deli, the 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret supermodel who costarred in Bieber’s steamy music video, exchanged vows with her love, 62-year-old businessman Ossama Fathi Rabah Al-Sharif, earlier this month.

“Thank u my love for a memorable day!” she captioned an Instagram photo of the happy newlyweds walking down the aisle hand in hand. “Engraved in my heart forever!”

The model wore a stunning Zuhair Murad couture dress for the June 4 nuptials and shared several photos on Instagram to show off the gown’s elaborate design.

In one post, Deli displayed the full skirt of the dress, which included ruffles and lace. She later removed the lower half of her gown for a more casual look at the reception.

“Full length! Who were interested!” she captioned the throwback snapshot. “First fitting day.”

The beautiful bride also shared several professional photos shot by New York–based photographer Gavin O’Neill, many of which showed off her slim figure and flawless makeup.

Thank u my love for a memorable day!engraved in my heart forever!❤️❤️❤️أشكرك حبيبي علي هذا اليوم الذي سيبقي منقوشا في قلبي الي الأبد ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Xenia Deli (@xeniadeli) on Jun 17, 2016 at 12:22pm PDT

Deli’s bridesmaids donned figure-hugging blush-colored gowns for the lavish event, and the model happily called out one pal in particular.

“My dear friend @alibina_kkk thank u for everything,” she captioned a photo of the bridesmaid giving her a peck on the cheek, followed by a string of emojis.

Full length!who were interested!?first fitting day???? A post shared by Xenia Deli (@xeniadeli) on Jun 20, 2016 at 11:29am PDT

Last summer, the model was rumored to be dating Bieber, 22, shortly after his sexy music video premiered. Deli quickly cleared up the speculation.

“No, I am not dating Justin and I am not dating anyone else,” she said at the time. “We are just friends.” Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?” video premiered last August. The pop star was rumored to be dating model Shanina Shaik that spring.

