Justin Bieber is off the hook. The “Cold Water” singer will not be facing criminal charges after accidentally hitting a photographer with his truck on Wednesday, July 26.

Beverly Hills Police confirmed to Us on Thursday, August 3, that investigators have determined there were no violations by either Bieber nor the photographer, and no citations will be issued. Police told TMZ that the star is not at fault because he was “blinded by camera flashes.”

The day after the incident, the photographer, Maurice Lamont, broke his silence on social media from his hospital bed.

“Hour before my birthday hits, I get ran over by Justin Bieber. Isn’t that something?” Lamont, 57, said in the Instagram video posted Thursday, July 27.

“He’s a good kid, though. I think the truck was a little bit too big for him, though, because there’s no way he could see over the front — it was the slope it was on. But like I said, he got out, he was compassionate, he’s a good kid, accidents happen.”

